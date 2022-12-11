Lincolnshire: PCSO hurt as car driven through accident closure
- Published
A Community Support Officer was left injured after a car was driven through a road closure at the scene of a crash in Lincolnshire, police have said.
The closure was in place after a five-vehicle crash on the A15 on Friday.
A BMW was driven through the closure on the nearby A17 and a PCSO was hit and left with minor injuries, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A man, 51, had since been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, officers said.
Police said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the A15 crash, near Cranwell.
In that incident, the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The other drivers and passengers involved received minor injuries, officers said.
