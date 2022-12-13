Lincolnshire children's centres to offer festive warm space for families
- Published
Children's centres in Lincolnshire will open between Christmas and New Year to provide a warm space for families struggling with rising energy costs.
Lincolnshire County Council said 31 of its 48 centres will be open from 28 to 30 December.
The facilities are open to families, foster carers and child minders.
Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children's services, said the council wanted to help during the festive period.
"We know that many families are struggling to keep their homes warm this winter because of high energy prices," she said.
"So, the majority of our children's centres will remain open over the Christmas period, offering families a warm welcome, a hot drink and lots of toys to play with."
All children's centres are free to join and details of which ones will be open can be found via the council's website.
