Bracebridge Heath: Two women killed in car crash
Two women have died following a crash involving two cars in a Lincolnshire village.
Police said the two Honda Jazz cars collided on the A607 Grantham Road in Bracebridge Heath near to Renault Drive on Sunday evening.
The driver of one car, a 49-year-old woman, died at the scene.
A 71-year-old passenger in the other car was taken to hospital but died a short while later, Lincolnshire Police said.
The driver of the second car, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have seen either vehicle before the collision to come forward.
