Lincolnshire: Dog owners warned after pets rescued from icy water
Dog owners in Lincolnshire are being urged to keep their pets away from icy water following two recent rescues.
Last Thursday, fire crews had to give oxygen therapy to a dog rescued from a lake off Kingfisher Drive, Skegness.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, a spaniel was carried to safety by firefighters after becoming stranded at Vernatts Drain Nature Reserve, near Spalding.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said dogs should be kept away from bodies of water during cold weather.
Dan Moss, the service's area manager for prevention and protection, added: "Never enter the water if you see someone struggling as you are likely to get into trouble as well.
"This also applies to dogs or other animals who may have fallen into water.
"Call the emergency services and remain calm, and give as much information as you can to the call handler."
In Sunday's incident, a firefighter wearing a safety line swam out to rescue the stricken spaniel.
In the earlier rescue, firefighters used a dinghy to reach a dog, named Benji, stranded on the Skegness lake.
Both dogs emerged from their ordeals uninjured, the fire service said.
