Kirton Holme: Fire crews tackle large stack fire on farmland
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a large blaze on farmland in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire fire crews were called to the burning stacks, believed to be hay or straw, at Kirton Holme, near Boston, juts before 05:00 GMT on Monday.
A spokesperson for the service said an inspection was due to take place at midday to establish the cause.
Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke, with motorists using the local roads urged to take extra care.
There were no reports of any injuries.
