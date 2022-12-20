£3m boost for Lincolnshire domestic abuse victims
A total of £3m has been given to Lincolnshire County Council for services to help people fleeing abusive relationships.
The government money would provide services for people staying in refuges and shelters, the council said.
Councillor Patricia Bradwell said it would strengthen support already available to victims of domestic abuse.
The cash was a continuation of a grant which helped people rebuild their lives, she added.
The council was awarded almost £1.5m for the year 2023-24 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and just over £1.5m for the following financial year.
'Strengthen support'
A council statement said the funding would go towards a range of vital services, such as "counselling, financial advice, help with rehousing and therapy for children".
Councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive member for safer communities, said: "There is already an extensive package of support available in Lincolnshire for those experiencing or at risk of domestic abuse, as well as a number of early intervention initiatives."
She said the continuation of the grant would "strengthen the support available locally, helping these families rebuild their lives in a safe and supportive environment".
