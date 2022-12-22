Lilia Valutyte: Soft toy tributes sent to Lithuanian children
Soft toys left in tribute after a young girl was stabbed to death in Lincolnshire are to be sent to children in Lithuania, her family have said.
Lilia Valutyte, 9, was attacked on Fountain Lane in the centre of Boston on 28 July and died later.
Members of the public left the soft toys and teddies at the scene following Lilia's death.
The family said if the toys go to children who love them "some good might come from their terrible year".
A friend of the family, Arturas Galinis, said they "wanted to share all those presents, because I think they really have good spirit inside them because they were donated with loads of love".
He added: "I think it's 40 or something Lithuanian families and about 13 Ukrainian refugee families."
Lilia's mother, Lina Savicke, said she thought because so many of the toys donated by the community were "fluffy" the children "will enjoy them more".
Deividas Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was charged with fatally stabbing Lilia.
He is next due to appear in court on 19 January.
