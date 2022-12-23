Kyra King: Mother admits losing control of dog which killed baby
The mother of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky has admitted being responsible for an out-of-control dog which killed her daughter.
Kyra King was attacked on 6 March at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.
At Lincoln Crown Court, Karen Alcock, 41, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Vince King, 54, the girl's father, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.
The couple, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were bailed and told to appear again at the court on 1 June for Mr King's two-day trial.
Ms Alcock will be sentenced following the trial's conclusion.
'Enormous tragedy'
The court heard the pair had 19 dogs with them when the husky, named Blizzard, attacked Kyra.
Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, told the hearing: "It's difficult to imagine a more tragic set of circumstances in the context of dog ownership and handling."
Addressing the court, Judge Simon Hirst said: "Ms Alcock has the enormous advantage when it comes to sentence of the fact that she has pleaded guilty, plainly showing that she has taken responsibility for this enormous tragedy and plainly has a significant amount of remorse for what happened."
