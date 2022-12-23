Ex-photographer admits voyeurism offences against 35 women
- Published
An ex-photographer who installed hidden cameras to watch women in private has admitted five voyeurism offences connected to 35 women.
David Glover, 48, of Edelweiss View, Tallington, Lincolnshire, is said to have installed the equipment to watch women, without their consent, for sexual gratification.
The charges relate to incidents between March 2011 and March 2017.
He is due be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 3 February.
Glover initially denied the charges but changed his pleas ahead of a trial in January.
Four of the counts of voyeurism concern individuals, while the fifth lists 31 women as victims.
Thomas Brown, prosecuting, did not open details about the case.
Mohammed Latif, mitigating, said Glover was of previous good character and has been caring for his mother.
Mr Latif added the defendant no longer works as a photographer but "does odd labouring jobs".
Judge Jonathan Seely bailed Glover until 3 February when he will be sentenced.
He asked for a report on the defendant to be prepared and warned him: "All options remain open."
