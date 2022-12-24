Lincoln: High Street level crossing work to begin
- Published
Work to upgrade a busy level crossing in Lincoln is set to begin later.
The site on the High Street, close to the railway station, would be altered so that the tracks could be made level with the road, Network Rail said.
The changes would make it easier for people with bikes, pushchairs or wheelchairs to go over the crossing smoothly, they added.
It is hoped the £200,000 project would be ready to reopen for pedestrians by 27 December.
The work would see the existing road through the crossing dug up and rebuilt with fresh tarmac and road markings, a network Rail spokesperson said.
The level crossing would be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 22:00 GMT on 24 December until 07:00 on 27 December, with the area fenced off to protect the general public and railway staff, they added.
Gary Walsh, Network Rail's East Midlands Route Director, said: "This project will make a huge difference to shoppers, businesses and the local community.
"I'm really pleased that businesses on the high street and the accessible footbridge will all be open as usual so that people can still get to where they need to be", he added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.