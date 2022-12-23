Grantham taxi driver told to remove Santa beard for safety
A taxi driver who dressed as Santa was told by the council to remove his beard for the "safety of the public".
Brian Makwana, who works for CB Taxis in Grantham, said he decorated his car to "spread a bit of Christmas cheer".
But South Kesteven District Council said they received a complaint that customers could not check his appearance against his driver identity badge while he wore a Santa beard.
A council spokesperson said they did not intend to "spoil the festivities".
Mr Makwana started working as a taxi driver 10 weeks ago and said he dressed as Santa to "put a smile on people's faces".
"We are all facing some difficult times at the moment, life's pretty challenging for everyone," he said.
He said he had also been giving one random customer a free journey every day.
But about 10 days after he started dressing up as Santa, he received an email from the council's licensing team, which regulates taxi drivers.
"They had received a complaint that I was wearing a Santa beard and it covered my face and therefore somebody couldn't make a comparison between myself and my taxi ID badge," he said.
"What's the difference between masks were a requirement?"
Mr Makwana said he would "respect" the council licensing team's decision but that he felt it was "short-sighted".
'Public safety'
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "It is not our intention to spoil the festivities for anyone. However, the safety of the public must always be the key priority.
"The photo on a driver's identification badge gives passengers reassurance, if needed.
"Therefore, we ask that any item of clothing that makes it difficult to identify a driver, must not be worn."
