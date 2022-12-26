Spalding: Man hit by lorry on Christmas Eve dies
A 54-year-old man died after he was hit by a lorry while walking on Christmas Eve.
The man was struck on the A1175 between Hop Pole and Deeping St Nicholas, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 11.15 GMT on Saturday.
Police said he died at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have dashcam footage, is being urged to contact Lincolnshire Police.
