Lincolnshire: Dispersal orders issued to tackle hare coursing
- Published
Two dispersal orders were issued over the Christmas period following reports of hare coursing in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police first issued a county-wide 24-hour dispersal order on Christmas Eve, followed by a fresh 48-hour order on Boxing Day.
Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is urged to call 999 and note any vehicle descriptions or number plates.
Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the animals - was made illegal by the Hunting Act 2004.
Lincolnshire is one of the areas most frequently targeted by coursers due to its flat, rural areas, with December traditionally seeing the most incidents.
Earlier this month, police said new measures brought in in August were helping to reduce offending.
The latest order runs until 15.25 GMT.
What is hare coursing?
- It is an illegal activity where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares
- Not only does it involve cruelty to wild animals, it is also associated with a range of other criminal activities, including theft, criminal damage, violence and intimidation.
- Brown hares are widespread across the UK but numbers are declining.
- The animals face a range of threats, including poaching and habitat loss.
Source: Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
