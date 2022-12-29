Red Arrows low-level flight training moves after RAF Scampton closure
The Red Arrows are set to carry out low-level winter flight training over new airspace following the closure of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
The iconic red jets, which are now based at nearby RAF Waddington, will take to the skies over RAF Syerston in Nottinghamshire from 9 January.
A temporary airspace change has been granted until 17 April.
RAF Scampton, which was also home to 617 Squadron, the Dambusters squadron, was the Red Arrows base from 2000.
In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority [CAA] said the move was to enable the team "to practice low-flying training, owing to the closure of their previous operating base".
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in 2018 that RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, would be closed as part of cost-saving measures.
RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire and RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire were both considered as a potential new location for the team, but RAF Waddington - just 10 miles from Scampton - was identified as the best possible location.
Some enthusiasts had expected the team to continue training over Scampton, but the CAA said this would be dependent on the sale and the nature of any development at the site.
It said: "RAF Syerston has been identified as potentially suitable. To determine whether RAF Syerston is a viable option for establishment of new permanent airspace, a temporary airspace structure is required to test the site and assess what the impact would be."
A spokesperson for RAF Waddington said: "The purpose of this period is to inform all stakeholders, including the public and local communities, of the CAA's decision."
The MoD is also exploring alternative airspaces for training use in Lincolnshire.
History of the Red Arrows
- The RAF had several aerobatic display teams in the 1950s and 1960s, but decided to disband them and form a single, full-time professional team
- The name Red Arrows was chosen to combine the appeal and expertise of two earlier teams, the Black Arrows and the Red Pelicans
- The team was founded in 1965 at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire
