Lincoln: Yarborough Leisure Centre pool reopens after a year
Lincoln's only swimming pool has reopened after a year-long closure to allow for repairs.
Yarborough Leisure Centre was forced to close its public baths last January for extensive roof repairs.
The pool, on Riseholme Road, was originally due to reopen in the summer but it was delayed.
City of Lincoln councillor Bob Bushell said: "It was a very complex piece of work and to see it come to fruition is fantastic."
Mr Bushell said the repairs had needed "significant investment" but they ensured the facility would remain open for future generations.
He said: "It's been worth it for the people of Lincoln who consider swimming extremely important for their physical and mental health."
He added the ceiling was "pristine" and the pool area now looked "extremely vibrant and welcoming".
