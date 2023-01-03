Boston attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Lincolnshire town.
Officers were called to Hartley Street in Boston shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said.
A man in his 20s was stabbed twice and is in a stable condition in hospital. A 34-year-old man arrested shortly afterwards remains in custody.
A 57-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force added.
Officers appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
