Boston: Man charged over stabbing in town
A man has been charged with wounding with intent after another man was found stabbed in a town in Lincolnshire.
Officers were called to Hartley Street in Boston at about 20:00 GMT on Monday, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A man in his 20s had been stabbed twice and was taken to hospital where he was now in a stable condition, police said.
Felikas Grigas, 34, of Hartley Street, Boston, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later, a force spokesperson added.
He had also been charged with possession of a blade, harassment and stalking, they said.
A 57-year-old woman who was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender had been bailed.
