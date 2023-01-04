Lincolnshire hospital trust boss warns of 'perfect storm'
The boss of a hospital trust which declared its third critical incident in a matter of weeks says the service is facing "a perfect storm" of problems.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) chief executive Andrew Morgan said the trust was experiencing "exceptionally high levels of demand".
Mr Morgan, who has been in the NHS for 40 years, said hospitals were "incredibly busy" at the moment.
"Talking to my colleagues, nobody has ever known anything quite like this."
Mr Morgan said the demand at the trust, which runs hospitals in Lincoln, Grantham, Boston and Louth, coupled with other factors, including patient discharge, had created "significant pressures".
A&E attendance was up by at least 20% compared to the same time last year, he said, and the high number of patients who were not well enough to be discharged meant there were challenges in finding available hospital beds.
Mr Morgan said the trust was also dealing with a rising number of Covid and flu cases, and more than 600 members of staff were currently off sick - about 7% of the total workforce.
"It's a bit of a perfect storm," he added.
ULHT, which re-introduced universal mask-wearing across its sites last week, has urged people to use other services where possible, including NHS 111, GPs and pharmacists.
Derek Ward, director of public health for Greater Lincolnshire, said a significant rise in the number of cases of flu and an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid demonstrated why it was "still important" to get vaccinated.
"It's putting a real big pressure on the hospitals," he said.
"It might not stop you catching it, but it [vaccination] will stop you getting a severe case and needing that hospital admission," he added.
