Grantham man on trial accused of child sex offences
- Published
A man has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court accused of a number of sex offences against children.
Christopher Manning, 38, of Dalton Close, Grantham, denies 19 charges including indecent assault, sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent photographs of children.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said the case concerned allegations from the late 1990s until last year.
Jurors were sworn in on Wednesday and the trial is due to last three weeks.
