Fatal Skegness pursuit PC tried to protect public, hearing told
A Lincolnshire Police officer accused of misconduct after taking part in an unauthorised pursuit which ended in a fatal collision has told a hearing he was "trying to protect the public".
Kyle Johnson, 25, died when his car crashed near Skegness in March 2022 while being followed at speeds of up to 103mph (166km/h) by PC Jared Brereton.
PC Brereton told a police misconduct hearing he believed Mr Johnson would have crashed even if not pursued.
He denies breaching police standards.
The hearing, at Lincolnshire Police's Nettleham headquarters, had previously been told that after PC Brereton began the pursuit at 23:11 GMT on 4 March, he was ordered to stop by pursuit manager Insp Dan Gardner.
Giving evidence on Thursday, PC Brereton said the VW had been "swerving" into ongoing traffic, leading him to believe the public were in imminent danger.
He said, based on Mr Johnson's manner of driving, he had "strongly suspected" the driver had been under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.
He added toxicology reports supported his suspicions, telling the hearing that Mr Johnson had been "three times over the limit".
'Complete shock'
Simon Mallett, on behalf of Lincolnshire Police, told the hearing that PC Brereton should have "acted immediately" after being told to stop the pursuit, to which the officer replied: "Yes, but if he [Mr Johnson] had gone into a family and I had been on my way back to Skegness, I would be here for neglect of duty."
The officer added it was his "honestly-held belief" Mr Johnson would have crashed that night even if he had not been pursued by police.
PC Phoebe Chambers, who was a passenger in the car driven by PC Brereton, and who faces allegations including failing to challenge or report improper conduct, claimed she was "in complete shock" when she filed her report of the incident.
The officer, who had passed her probation period in August 2021, accepted the contents of her initial report had not been accurate and that it did not make any reference to PC Brereton being instructed to stop the pursuit.
However, she said that at the time of writing it, she felt it was a true reflection of events.
Asked by her lawyer, Sarah Barlow, if she had been "intentionally inaccurate", PC Chambers replied: "No, not at all."
When Mr Mallett put it to PC Chambers that she should have "stepped in" to challenge PC Brereton for ignoring the instruction to stop, she said she believed her colleague had switched off the blue lights "no more than five seconds later".
However, the hearing was told that data from the police car showed the lights were, in fact, on for 36 seconds.
PC Brereton has accepted breaches of orders, instructions, duties and responsibilities, but denies discreditable conduct and breaches of honesty and integrity.
PC Chambers denies all allegations against her, namely: failure to challenge and report improper conduct, discreditable conduct and breaches of honesty and integrity.
The Lincolnshire force has previously confirmed to the BBC that no criminal charges had been brought against either officer.
The misconduct hearing continues.
