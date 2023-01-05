Lorry stuck after sink hole opens up in Gosberton

The lorry in the holeMelanie Ritchie

A sink hole which opened up in a Lincolnshire village road swallowed the tyres of a passing lorry.

The tipper truck's wheels dropped through the surface at the junction of Salem Street and High Street, Gosberton, at 09:50 GMT on Thursday.

The road has been closed while emergency repairs are carried out, Lincolnshire County Council said.

A drain cover has also been affected with Anglian Water being notified about the issue, the council added.

Melanie Ritchie
The wheels of the lorry were deep in the hole, meaning the driver could not move it
Melanie Ritchie
A lane closure on High Street affected bus services with some being cancelled, operator Brylaine Travel said.

The lorry has been recovered "but the hole remains", Lincolnshire Police said.

