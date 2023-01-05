Lorry stuck after sink hole opens up in Gosberton
A sink hole which opened up in a Lincolnshire village road swallowed the tyres of a passing lorry.
The tipper truck's wheels dropped through the surface at the junction of Salem Street and High Street, Gosberton, at 09:50 GMT on Thursday.
The road has been closed while emergency repairs are carried out, Lincolnshire County Council said.
A drain cover has also been affected with Anglian Water being notified about the issue, the council added.
A lane closure on High Street affected bus services with some being cancelled, operator Brylaine Travel said.
The lorry has been recovered "but the hole remains", Lincolnshire Police said.
We have been informed that a lorry has got stuck in Gosberton Village The B3 Will not serve the village, but will pick up and drop off at wheelrite garage. The B9 we are hoping it will manage to get through. Sorry for any in convince.— Brylaine Travel (@BrylaineTravel) January 5, 2023
