Lincoln theatre school run by former CBeebies presenter burgled
- Published
A man has been arrested following a burglary at a Lincoln theatre school.
The Curious Theatre School - run by former CBeebies presenter Sarah-Jane Honeywell and her actor husband Ayden Callaghan - was targeted on Wednesday.
Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused and scripts from the couple's TV careers were reportedly stolen.
In a post on Instagram, Honeywell, who also presents a show on BBC Radio Lincolnshire, said someone had "smashed and basically ransacked the place".
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary had been bailed.
Investigations were continuing, a spokesperson added.
