Lincolnshire: Hospital trust stands down third critical incident
- Published
A third critical incident declared at hospitals in Lincolnshire earlier this week due to pressure on services has been stood down.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it had been seeing exceptional demand at its sites in Lincoln, Grantham, Boston and Louth.
However, it removed the alert - the third in a matter of weeks - shortly before 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
Bosses said demand had created "significant pressures" at the trust.
One junior doctor, Becky Bates, said pressures faced at Lincoln County meant staff could not give the level of care they had wanted.
