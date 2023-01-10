Lincolnshire's £4m fight against homelessness
Almost £4m has been awarded to councils in Lincolnshire to prevent vulnerable people from becoming homeless.
The government money could go towards emergency housing, help with securing deposits or mediation to stop people from being evicted.
Up to 40 people are said to be sleeping rough on Lincolnshire's streets at any one time, according to council figures.
The cash boost would be spread across the next two financial years, officials said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the number of people sleeping on the streets in Lincolnshire had halved since 2019, thanks to new initiatives.
East Lindsey District Council saw the number rough sleepers in Skegness and Mablethorpe increase during the summer and is set to receive the highest funding in Lincolnshire.
How much will each council receive?
- East Lindsey - £878,442
- Lincoln - £803,422
- South Kesteven - £728,152
- North Kesteven - £498.338
- West Lindsey - £397,068
- South Holland - £353,614
- Boston - £294,284
The South East Lincolnshire Partnership said the funding was "a welcome boost" to its efforts.
In a statement councillors from East Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council, said: "This government funding will help our teams across the partnership support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities over the next two years."
The City of Lincoln Council said it was currently planning how the funding would be used.
The Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan, said: "This government is determined to prevent homelessness and to get vulnerable families and individuals the support they need."
The package would provide help "to those who need it the most at the discretion of those who know them best," she added.
