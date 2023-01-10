Lincolnshire artist recreates Stonehenge from own kidney stones
A Lincolnshire artist has made a miniature sculpture of Stonehenge from his own kidney stones.
Simon Le Boggit's interpretation of the Wiltshire landmark is part of an exhibition by arts charity Outside In.
The artwork is intended as a "monument" to the dedication shown by the caring staff of the National Health Service, the artist said.
It is also "a stark reminder of the delicate nature of our normality, health and mortality", he added.
The touring exhibition, entitled "Humanity", features the work of 80 artists and explores the theme of what it means to be human.
It is the sixth national open exhibition organised by the charity, which was established to promote the work of artists who were often "overlooked" due to factors including health and disability.
In addition to the miniature Stonehenge, which was created from kidney stones harvested over several years of treatment, the exhibition also features paintings and drawings, ceramics, photography, and performance pieces.
Other works include "RNLI Saves Refugees" by Ian Barnes - which celebrates human courage, while another unusual exhibit entitled "Hamlet" portrays the Shakespearean character in badger form.
Other-worldly and extra-terrestrial themes provide the inspiration for "Beam Me Up" by Suzie Larke.
It was inspired by the "slightly eerie" glow from a street lamp during lockdown, and "felt in tune with the surreal time we were living through", the artist said.
Outside In's founder and director, Marc Steene, said: "There has never been a time in recent history where the theme of humanity has had such direct relevance to the world we are living in. The challenges posed by environmental change, war and Covid have left us to consider what it is to be a human and how to behave humanely."
The exhibition, which also features Bob and Roberta Smith as a judge, runs until 27 January at Sotheby's London before heading to Glasgow and Brighton later in the year.
