Boston: Rethink on A17 speed reduction plan
Proposals to slow down part of a Lincolnshire road which has seen 15 accidents in five years have been scaled back after a rethink.
A stretch of the A17 between Heckington and Boston was to be reduced from 50mph (80km/h) to 40mph (64km/h).
However, councillors were concerned the length of the restriction could lead to dangerous overtaking.
The revised plans are set to be discussed by councillors.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the updated 40mph zone plans are half the size of the previous plan at about 1,500 yards (400m).
Councillor Mrs Mary Austin said the A17 was a major road with "a large amount of heavy traffic"
She said she was worried once traffic left the 40mph limited stretch, "all hell" would break loose with "everyone jockeying to get past each other".
Speed surveys found that traffic averaged between 42mph (67km/hr) and 46mph (74km/h) in the stretch.
A woman was killed on the road in 2018 when a car swerved into the opposite lane, and two further incidents were listed as serious collisions.
Councillor Paula Ashleigh-Morris said: "I was surprised to find there were only 15 accidents resulting in injuries on this stretch in the last five years."
"We have very few good roads into Boston - this one cracks along," she added.
The altered plans are due to be discussed at a Lincolnshire County Council meeting on 16 January.
