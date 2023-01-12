Sleaford: Larger dental practice plan set for refusal
- Published
Plans for a larger dentist surgery in a Lincolnshire market town look set to be turned down despite public support.
The purpose-built facility in Sleaford would have been constructed on land off Valley Gate on the town's outskirts.
Clover House Dental Practice said they had outgrown their town centre premises and needed a site which allowed them to double their staff numbers.
North Kesteven District Council have recommended the plans be refused as the area is set aside for industrial use.
According to the Local democracy Reporting Service a total of 29 people have written in support of the application, saying there was a huge demand for dental services in Lincolnshire.
One local resident said: "Having found it incredibly difficult to find dental practices in Lincolnshire, we should be supporting and encouraging more to open.
"The location seems perfect - easy to get to, plenty of other businesses around."
The custom building would have had three clinic rooms, plus rooms for scanning, consultation and decontamination.
But a council report stated that the business would be out of place in an area which is earmarked for industrial development.
The report also noted the site was "relatively remote from the town centre and existing residential areas, limiting options for access by sustainable modes of transport".
A planning committee is to decide whether to follow the recommendation to refuse permission at a meeting on 17 January.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.