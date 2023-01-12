R-oil Air Force: Jet fuelled mid-air with chip fat
An RAF jet has been successfully re-fuelled in mid-air with recycled cooking oil for the first time.
The Typhoon fighter, based at RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, and a C-130 Hercules transport plane were fuelled with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
SAF is made from "waste-based sustainable feedstocks, such as used cooking oil" blended with regular fuel.
Defence Minister Baroness Goldie said it was a "key achievement" in the RAF's efforts to use more sustainable fuel.
Squadron Leader Gaz Evans, RAF supply project manager, said the latest trial had given them confidence in using blends of SAF in the future.
"The trial proved there is no detriment to performance as we strive towards reduced emissions targets," he said.
"This was a first for both Typhoon and the Hercules and we believe that we are the first air force to conduct an air-to-air refuel operation with a SAF blend at this level."
The trial used an almost 50-50 blend of fuels and is the latest in a series of trials of alternative fuels conducted by the RAF.
The Voyager flew on 100% SAF in a trial in November and it was leftover fuel from that experiment which was used for this trial.
SAF reduces carbon emissions "on average by up to 80%" compared to conventional jet fuel, according to the RAF.
It said increased use of the fuel would help reduce the service's reliance on global supply chains and fossil fuels.
Baroness Goldie added: "With potential benefits for the environment and operational resilience, this important work alongside expert defence industry and scientific teams in the UK is crucial for the RAF's future resilience."
