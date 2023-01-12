Lincoln teacher arrested for drink-driving at Priory Academy school

Priory Academy LSSTGoogle
Police say a woman was charged with drink-driving after being arrested at a school in Lincolnshire

A teacher has been charged with drink-driving after being arrested at the Lincoln secondary school where she works.

The woman was detained by officers at the Priory Academy LSST.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the woman was arrested and charged after they were called at 09:39 GMT on Wednesday.

The woman has been bailed and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court at a later date, the force added.

The school has been contacted for comment.

