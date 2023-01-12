Lincoln teacher arrested for drink-driving at Priory Academy school
- Published
A teacher has been charged with drink-driving after being arrested at the Lincoln secondary school where she works.
The woman was detained by officers at the Priory Academy LSST.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the woman was arrested and charged after they were called at 09:39 GMT on Wednesday.
The woman has been bailed and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court at a later date, the force added.
The school has been contacted for comment.
