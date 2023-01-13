Gainsborough air rifle attacks see homes and delivery van targeted
Five homes and a delivery driver's van were shot at during a series of air rifle attacks in the space of one hour in Gainsborough.
Police said the driver, who was in his vehicle when his windscreen was shattered, was not hurt but it could have been a "very different outcome".
Windows and a door were also damaged when shots were fired at properties in the area.
All the attacks happened between 18:25 GMT and 19:36 GMT on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Police said the delivery van was parked on Richardson Rise when it came under attack, while homes on Guy Gibson Close, Brocklesby Close, Fernwood Mews and Dunstall Walk were also targeted.
The force said its drone was used to search the area and officers carried out overnight patrols.
Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to get in touch.
