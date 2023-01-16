Boston department store Rebos shuts over £30,000 energy bills
- Published
A department store is to close because its energy bills have risen to about £30,000 a month.
Rebos opened in October 2021, filling the gap left by Oldrids, which had traded in Boston, Lincolnshire, since 1804.
Serkan Aslan, owner of Rebos, said energy prices were "so high you just have no chance".
Mr Aslan said his priority was to save the current business as it is "by closing down".
"We have developed a fantastic team and fantastic neighbours in the town, we really love the town," he said.
"It's a difficult decision, probably the most difficult decision I have made, but in the end there is nothing you can really change overnight," he added.
Mr Aslan said he believed the closure would not involve job losses, because staff would be offered other roles by the company.
"There won't be a staff loss because we will employ them under our umbrella so nobody will lose their jobs," he said.
The government announced a scheme to cut energy bills for businesses for six months from October to March 2023.
Support for firms in the subsequent 12 months will be much less generous with companies offered a discount on wholesale prices, rather than costs being capped.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.