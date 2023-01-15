Lincolnshire sees rise in problem drinkers seeking help
- Published
The number of people treated for alcohol abuse in Lincolnshire has risen by nearly 25% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials have said.
A Lincolnshire County Council document said women, middle-aged and middle-class people had reported the highest increase in problem-drinking.
A council meeting heard many also had more severe and complex issues than before the pandemic.
Public health director Prof Derek Ward said alcohol abuse must be addressed.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said there had been a 23.6% increase in people seeking help for alcohol abuse in the area, which was almost double the England average of 12.5%.
The council report said completion rates for alcohol treatment had also fallen by 30% as a result of more people being referred, although the service had been successful in intervening earlier.
Conservative councillor Mark Whittington told the meeting that the number of people seeking help for alcohol abuse was likely to be the "tip of the iceberg".
Liberal Democrat councillor Trevor Young added that drug and alcohol misuse was "prolific" and voiced concerns that it could add to criminal activity.
Prof Ward told councillors that "unfortunately, many middle-aged people do have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol which needs to be reset".
"The younger generation is less interested in alcohol in the same way that they've moved away from tobacco, according to surveys," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.