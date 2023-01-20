Hope Starsmore: Woman faces trial over crash death after review
- Published
A driver accused of causing the death of a university student will face trial in April after her parents challenged a decision to drop the case.
Hope Starsmore, 20, from Skegness, was travelling to Nottingham in 2020 when her car was involved in a collision.
Rebecca Porter, 33, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Ms Starsmore's parents had sought a review when the Crown Prosecution Service said it would offer no evidence against Ms Porter.
At a hearing on Friday, prosecutor Fergus Malone said the case would now progress to trial at Lincoln Crown Court in April.
Ms Starsmore, who had moved to Skegness from Corby in Northamptonshire, died in hospital eight days after her Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus on the A158 near Skegness on 7 October 2020.
She wanted to become a paramedic and had just started a course in medical science at Nottingham Trent University.
However, due to coronavirus, she had decided to live at home in Skegness and study, opting to commute to Nottingham once a week.
The collision occurred on only her second trip to the city.
Ms Starsmore's brother and her partner were also travelling with her and both received serious injuries.
At Friday's hearing, Judge Simon Hirst told Ms Porter: "The prosecution intend to continue with your prosecution. Your trial is due to take place on 17 April."
Speaking after the hearing, Ms Starsmore's parents, Helen and Pete, said they welcomed the decision.
"The family is being strong together and all we want is justice for Hope," they said.
Ms Porter, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.
