Skegness: Murder accused denies man's stabbing

Marcus TottLincolnshire Police
Marcus Tott, 47, was found fatally injured at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December

A man has denied murdering a man who was found fatally stabbed at a house in Lincolnshire.

Marcus Tott, 47, was discovered dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December 2022.

Richard Lee Norris, 53, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was charged with his murder and pleaded not guilty at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.

Judge Simon Hirst said a trial would start on 5 June and Mr Norris was remanded in custody.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

