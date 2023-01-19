Skegness: Murder accused denies man's stabbing
A man has denied murdering a man who was found fatally stabbed at a house in Lincolnshire.
Marcus Tott, 47, was discovered dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December 2022.
Richard Lee Norris, 53, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was charged with his murder and pleaded not guilty at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.
Judge Simon Hirst said a trial would start on 5 June and Mr Norris was remanded in custody.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
