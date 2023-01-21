Gosberton sinkhole: Old well blamed for swallowing lorry's wheels
A sinkhole that opened up in a street, swallowing the wheels of a lorry, has been blamed on an old well.
The tipper truck's wheels dropped through the road surface in the Lincolnshire village of Gosberton on 5 January.
After an investigation by Lincolnshire County Council, it said the hole appeared to be caused by an old well that had been redundant for years.
Work to repair it was ongoing, the local authority added.
The void opened up as the lorry travelled over the junction of Salem Street and High Street.
"The well has now been infilled and our specialist team are currently installing a concrete base to the site as a platform for the reinstatement works," a council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Utilities supplier Anglian Water is due to be on site next week to carry out some work, allowing the council to then fully cap off the void.
Traffic lights are set up, while Salem Street remains closed.
