Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's home gym destroyed by fire
- Published
A gym at the home of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy has been destroyed by fire.
The Leicester City footballer's wife said "thankfully no one was hurt" by the blaze in the grounds of the family's mansion near Grantham.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to a fire on Water Lane, Stainby, at 15:20 GMT on Thursday.
A spokesperson said the fire caused "severe damage" to 90% of a wooden outbuilding used as a gym. The cause is thought to be an electrical fault.
Mrs Vardy wrote on Instagram: "Every cloud and all that.
"Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines."
Alongside a photo of two of her children inside a fire engine, she added: "Thank you for being so brilliant @lincolnshirefirerescue."
The couple, who married in 2016, have three children together. Mrs Vardy also has two other children from previous relationships and Mr Vardy has another daughter.
In October, Mrs Vardy was told to pay an estimated £1.5m towards Coleen Rooney's legal costs after losing the so-called Wagatha Christie libel trial.
