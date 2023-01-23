Lincoln chef released jar of cockroaches in pub kitchen
A chef who was caught on CCTV as he released cockroaches into a pub in Lincoln in an act of revenge has been sentenced.
Tom Williams, 25, released the creatures into the kitchen area of the Royal William IV pub on Brayford Pool following a dispute over holiday pay.
He had sent a message threatening to "cockroach bomb the kitchen", Lincoln Crown Court heard.
The pub lost about £22,000 after it was forced to close for a deep-clean.
The court heard that Williams released the cockroaches after a dispute arose on 11 October over the offer of £100 holiday pay.
David Eager, prosecuting, said Williams had been unhappy at the offer and had returned to the pub two days later and released about 20 cockroaches from a jar.
Williams, who usually kept the cockroaches in a jar to feed his other animals, also warned another member of the kitchen staff not to touch the non-native insects as they were toxic, the court heard.
The court was told Williams had declined to comment during interview and had also failed to attend his trial.
Jeremy Janes, mitigating, said the defendant had made a number of poor choices.
He said although Williams had a legitimate reason for returning to the pub, he accepted he took the cockroaches with him in a jar.
"There was a legitimate dispute, he made a poor decision [regarding how] to go about recompense," he said.
Williams, of John Street, Lincoln, was sentenced to 17 months imprisonment suspended for two years after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary with intent to cause criminal damage and failing to surrender for his trial.
He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.
Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Williams: "One of the messages threatened to 'cockroach bomb the pub.' That is exactly what you did.
"This was revenge, you were targeting them."
