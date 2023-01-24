Fans chat to Lewis Capaldi after throwing 'big pants' on stage
Best friends who hatched a plan to get singer Lewis Capaldi's attention by throwing "granny pants" at him on stage have received a call from their idol.
Naomi Brindle and Narisse Graves bought five pairs of "big knickers" from a supermarket and wrote messages on them along with one of their phone numbers.
After practising their throwing skills at home, they managed to land the pants on stage during his Sheffield gig.
Much to their surprise, the singer then picked them on put them on.
Afterwards, Capaldi posted a video of him wearing the "passion killers" at the concert on his TikTok, with the clip being viewed millions of times.
It led to BBC Radio One getting involved and hooking the singer and women up for a chat.
Miss Graves, from North Hykeham, Lincolnshire said: "It was originally more of a joke, we didn't think we would even get them on stage but four pairs made it on."
The women explained how they got to the concert four hours early so they could bag themselves a spot at the front to maximise their pant-throwing efforts.
Miss Brindle said: "We counted down to three and we warned people behind us - look we've got some pants which we're going to throw at Lewis Capaldi so you need to stand back because arms are going to come back flying."
The pair said they had honed their technique beforehand by practising throwing the knickers to each other up and down the stairs at home.
"We were really going for it - the more we were doing it the more excitable we were getting," Miss Brindle said.
The friends said they never expected their stunt to get the response it did and that the pants "had changed their lives".
Recalling of the phone call with the Scottish singer, Graves said: "Naomi asked Lewis to marry her, I just asked him to take us out on a date.
"He also said he'd send us some signed pants. Because we sent him five pairs and we wore those pants as well - over clothes of course - so technically because he's been in our pants, we deserve five of his pants signed."
