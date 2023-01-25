Man arrested over Lincolnshire car wash slavery allegations
A man has been arrested at a car wash in Lincolnshire in connection with slavery allegations.
Lincolnshire Police and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) raided the premises in the village of Gosberton, near Spalding.
The GLAA said the arrested man, a 43-year-old British national, had been released under investigation.
The owners were already under a court-imposed trafficking risk order and had been fined £10,000, it added.
The arrest was made under the Modern Slavery Act, on suspicion of keeping a person under forced or compulsory labour.
Dale Walker from the GLAA said the alleged victim contacted the authority claiming he had been forced to live and work at the Supershine Hand Car Wash since 2017 and was not permitted to leave.
He also said he was being paid in cash below the minimum wage.
"The victim has been safely rehoused and looked after," Mr Walker said.
