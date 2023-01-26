Skegness firearms inquiry: Men released without charge
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after an incident at a property in Skegness have been released with no further action.
Armed police were called to Tennyson Green in the town at about 23:30 GMT on Tuesday after reports of men carrying a firearm, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers said a neighbouring school was closed during the incident.
The two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.
A police spokesperson said specialist officers had conducted a thorough search of the property and found no firearm.
"We take all reports of this nature very seriously and would like to thank the public and the local community for their support while the incident was ongoing," they added.
