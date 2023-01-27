Spalding cyclist injured in crash with car dies in hospital
A cyclist who was injured in a crash with a car has died from his injuries two weeks later.
The 62-year-old man was hurt when his electric bike collided with a Mitsubishi car in Albion Street, Spalding, on the morning of 12 January.
He was taken to hospital, but died on Wednesday, police have said. The driver of the car was not injured.
Lincolnshire Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash who has not come forward to contact them.
