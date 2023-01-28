Grantham: Hundreds of cannabis plants found in disused shop
- Published
Hundreds of cannabis plants have been discovered in a disused shop in Grantham's High Street, police have said.
Officers raided the property on Thursday afternoon and found about 1,000 plants across three floors.
Lincolnshire Police said the property was visited five minutes after the force was alerted.
Two men, aged 33 and 43, who were arrested in connection with the discovery remain in custody.
