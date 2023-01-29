Spalding: Woman seriously injured in house fire
A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a fire at a property in Spalding, police have said.
Emergency services were called to a mid-terraced bungalow in Wygate Road shortly before midday.
The woman, aged in her 50s, suffered serious injuries, Lincolnshire Police said.
Firefighters and police remain at the scene, as the investigation into the cause of the fire gets under way, the force added.
