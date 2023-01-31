Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms.
Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning.
The men, aged 28, 38, and 42, all of no fixed address, were taken into custody following the raid.
The plants would be removed and destroyed, the force added.
Det Insp Richard Nethercott said: "This is one of the largest cannabis grows we have located in Lincolnshire to date and follows the excellent development of intelligence."
