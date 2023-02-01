Teachers' strike: Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire staff join walkout
- Published
Teachers in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire have joined strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.
More than 100,000 teachers in England and Wales were expected to join the National Education Union's strike.
Ken Rustidge, secretary of Lincolnshire's National Education Union (NEU) branch, said teachers had seen a real-terms pay-cut since 2010.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the government wanted more talks to solve the problems.
Carla Nicholson, 43, is an NEU rep and member of staff at St Francis Special School in Lincoln.
"Since 2010, we've had pay freezes and below inflation pay rises - so we are all feeling the pinch with the cost of living crisis," she told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
She added the current pay deal was coming out of existing budgets, meaning the school was having to "foot the bill".
"That's going to impact on educational resources, redundancies and levels of staffing," she said.
Adam Hooker, 40, a teacher at the school, said funding was also a major issue for him.
"We talk about how children are affected [by the strikes] today - but actually the children are being affected all the time because when pay rises are put in without being fully funded it means we have less money in the school."
Char Sloane, 27 and Danny Reeves, 28, also teachers at St Francis, said the strike - dubbed Walkout Wednesday - was about more than pay.
"A lot of it is to do with funding on a government level - we absolutely adore our jobs - we love the school we work at and the things we do - but essentially there is not the funding there," Mr Reeves said.
Schools were having to choose between keeping the lights on and making redundancies, and it was the children who were suffering, he added.
"Yes, we would like more pay as teachers, but it is the funding which is impacting the children," Ms Sloane said.
Concerns were also raised about recruitment and retention.
"We have seen an exodus from teaching, and the future of education is being put at risk. One in three teachers leave education within three years," Mr Rustidge said.
Strike action has also been taking place in East Yorkshire.
Patrick Deer, an English teacher, said he had seen his exam group walking past as he stood on a picket line.
"It's hard, because you feel like you want to be there for them.
"It will benefit future generations, and my career moving forwards, and the education for young people moving forwards."
Steve Scott, from the NEU in East Yorkshire, said school funding needed to be at the top of the government's agenda.
Others who have walked out include university staff, civil servants, train and bus drivers.
The education secretary wrote to teachers and school leaders on Tuesday night.
In the letter, Ms Keegan said "We are working through a range of issues which includes pay, workload, flexible working, behaviour and much more."
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak said teachers had been given "the highest pay rise in 30 years", including a 9% raise for newly-qualified teachers.
"I am clear that our children's education is precious and they deserve to be in school, being taught," he says.
