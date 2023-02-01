Boston Age UK: Car crashes into front of charity shop
- Published
A car has crashed into a crowded charity shop in Lincolnshire, leaving three people injured.
About 20 customers were in the Age UK shop on Strait Bargate in Boston, when a red Mercedes came through the window shortly after 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Witnesses described hearing an "incredible crash", with glass flying everywhere.
One person was taken to hospital after the incident, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
Branch manager Lorraine Thompson said the shop had been very busy at the time and "our first aim was to help people".
"It just happened out of the blue," she said.
"It went through two lots of fixtures and almost touched our till point which is half way into the shop."
Ms Thompson said emergency services had arrived at the scene very quickly and local security staff had gone to the aid of the driver.
A clean-up operation was now under way, she added.
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said inquires were continuing.
"We don't have any update on injuries at this time," a spokesperson added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.