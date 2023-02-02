Campaigners claim victory after Boston gaming centre plan withdrawn
Plans for a new adult gambling centre which attracted more than 70 letters of objection have been withdrawn.
Gaming company Luxury Leisure had wanted to open a 24-hour venue in Strait Bargate in Boston, Lincolnshire.
Campaigners who feared it would fuel gambling addiction and poverty declared the change as a "victory for the ordinary man in the street".
Luxury Leisure said the landlord of the site had contracted with another tenant and so it had dropped its plans.
Campaigner Suzanne Welberry told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There were very few dissenters who wanted this plan to go ahead - everyone was appalled by it."
Boston borough councillor Yvonne Stevens, who called in the application to the planning committee, said there were already enough gaming establishments in the town.
"Wages are low in Boston and people are tempted to try and make a few shillings go that little bit further," she said.
Ms Welberry, who co-founded the Stop the Slots campaign, said although it was "great news" they were cautious in case the developers were looking at other premises.
"Hopefully this will give local independent shops the confidence that they can open up in the town centre.
"There is the will to build Boston back up into the market town it used to be."
