Horncastle Town girls' team changes shorts colour over period concerns
- Published
A girls' football team is to start wearing black shorts because of concerns about wearing red while on their periods.
Horncastle Town FC's Under 15s squad made the move to help players feel more comfortable on the pitch.
It is the first time in 150 years a Horncastle Town team has not played in red shorts, the club said.
Cissy Radford from Lincolnshire FA said it was "so impressive" to see a club make the change for its youth team.
Wearing some colours can be a cause of anxiety for athletes on their period, with worries about leaking on top of any potential physical symptoms.
The issue was also raised by England's Beth Mead during Euro 2022.
Horncastle Town player Emma said she used to play with two pairs of shorts on when she had her period "just in case".
The new kit has made it "so easy to get ready and be comfortable when I'm playing," she said.
"It's a natural thing, all girls have it, it's nothing to be ashamed of."
Teammate Liv said the shorts helped her focus on playing, saying: "Even if anything was to happen, you feel better because it's not going to show."
Ms Radford said the decision to make the change was significant as a huge number of girls stop playing sport in their teens.
"To see [the change] at this age group is so impressive, it will make a difference to how they play," she said.
The move has also helped players talk to friends and family about their periods "more freely," according to team manager Lorna Holgate.
Coach Jamie Town, who has two daughters, said he was "delighted" the club gave the team an opportunity to vote on changing their kit.
"For men it is a little bit uncomfortable [to talk about periods] but the more you speak about it, the more comfortable it becomes," he said
The team also received a video message from former England midfielder Jill Scott following the change.
She said: "I know you've recently made the decision to change your shorts from red to black and I hope this just makes you feel a little bit more comfortable.
"I hope you are enjoying your football, that's the main thing."
