Three charged after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been charged after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest-ever cannabis farms.
Between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road near Boston, on Tuesday morning, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers said the men, all of no fixed address, had been charged with the production of cannabis.
They are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
