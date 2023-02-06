North Kesteven: £1.4m plan to cut leisure facilities' carbon output
A £1.4m plan to decarbonise a number of council-run leisure facilities in Lincolnshire is set to be approved.
The facilities "contribute a disproportionate amount of North Kesteven District Council's CO2 footprint", councillors will be told.
Sleaford Leisure Centre, Whisby Natural World Centre and the OneNK centre in North Hykeham create 59% of the footprint alone, figures suggest.
The council's plan includes new solar panels, heat pumps and LED upgrades.
New heat and water recovery systems have also been proposed.
Work at the three sites is set to cost a total of £1,417,800.
The authority hoped to receive £927,000 from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The combined schemes would save a total of 280.2 tonnes of carbon, according to council figures.
"Due to the intense energy demand of leisure facilities, the council's overall climate aims cannot be achieved without tackling these sites as early as possible," a report to the council said.
"In addition to significant carbon footprint reduction, it is hoped this action can have a positive impact on the operational costs of these three sites," it added.
The government has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from public buildings by 75% by 2037 as part of its net zero strategy.
In December 2022, the temperature of swimming pools under the control of North Kesteven District Council was lowered by 1C (1.8F) and opening hours were shortened, in an attempt to save money after costs to keep them heated skyrocketed.
Leaders of North Kesteven Council have been recommended to approve the decarbonisation scheme when they meet on 9 February.
